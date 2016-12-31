CKDR Christmas Office Hours

News

Former MASH Star Dead at 85
December 31, 2016
RCMP Warn About The Danger Of Driving The 'Morning After'
December 30, 2016
Man Barricades Himself Inside Residence In Sioux Lookout
December 30, 2016
Local MPP Says It Was Deja Vu in Ontario Legislature in 2016
December 30, 2016
Bob Nault Reflects Back On 2016
December 30, 2016

Sports

Toronto Blue Jays Acadia News Team Of The Year
December 30, 2016
Final Sioux Lookout Hockey Game Of 2016
December 30, 2016
Former North Star Staying With St. Louis
December 30, 2016
Snipers Perfect In Wisconsin Tournament
December 23, 2016
Two Wins For Red Lake Rams
December 23, 2016

Events

New Years Eve Social - December 31, 2016 - 8:00pm
Buddy Tube Sliding - January 01, 2017 - 11:00am
Freezin For A Reason - January 01, 2017 - 1:00pm
Sign up for Junior Shooting Program - January 02, 2017 - 7:00pm
Sonshine Saturdays - January 07, 2017 - 10:30am

Poll

What is your New Years resolution?
Lose Weight
16%
Getting Organized
4%
Spend Less, Save More
9%
Enjoy Life To The Fullest
27%
Staying Fit and Healthy
20%
Learn Something Exciting
2%
Quit Smoking
4%
Help Others Achieve Their Dreams
2%
Fall In Love
2%
Spend More Time With Family
4%
Other
10%
Total votes: 117