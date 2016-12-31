What is your New Years resolution?

Lose Weight

16%

Getting Organized

4%

Spend Less, Save More

9%

Enjoy Life To The Fullest

27%

Staying Fit and Healthy

20%

Learn Something Exciting

2%

Quit Smoking

4%

Help Others Achieve Their Dreams

2%

Fall In Love

2%

Spend More Time With Family

4%

Other

10%

Total votes: 117