News

Two American Anglers Net $5,600 Fine
January 09, 2017
Quiet Flu Season In Northwestern Ontario Right Now
January 09, 2017
Warm Weather Finally Expected To Arrive
January 09, 2017
Weather Continues To Impact Winter Travel
January 09, 2017
CKDR Listeners Chime In On Name For New Sioux Lookout High School
January 09, 2017

Sports

Ice Dogs Move Up From 18th To 9th In CJHL Rankings
January 09, 2017
Thistles Pick Up Two Weekend Wins
January 09, 2017
Sioux Lookout Hockey Results
January 09, 2017
,
Eagles And Warriors Return To Action
January 09, 2017
, ,
Ice Dogs/Miners Weekend Wrap-Up
January 09, 2017

Events

Dryden Snowmobile Driver Training course - January 10, 2017 - 4:00pm
Toastmasters Meeting - January 12, 2017 - 6:30pm
The Sioux Lookout Skip to Equip Event - January 13, 2017 - 12:00pm
Everything Fitz Appearing In Sioux Lookout - January 18, 2017 - 7:30pm
Kid's Kaleidoscope Entertainment Series---Professor Wick's Incredible Magic Factory - January 19, 2017 - 4:30pm

Poll

With Dryden Council Considering a 0% Tax Increase, Are You In Favour Of The Move?
Happy with no tax increase for fourth straight year
55%
Cost of Living/Inflation Increase Needed
20%
Willing to pay a bit more to support community upgrades
24%
Total votes: 49