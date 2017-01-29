Area Road Report

News

Less Passengers Through Ft. Frances Airport
January 29, 2017
HMV Going Under
January 28, 2017
Meeting Cancelled Between Mexican/American Presidents
January 28, 2017
Energy East Hearings To Start From Square One
January 27, 2017
KDSB Expecting To Shed Light On Regional Shortfalls
January 27, 2017

Sports

Eagles Playing In Boys Semi-Final
January 29, 2017
Ice Dogs And Miners Both Pick Up Wins On Saturday Night
January 29, 2017
Eagles Record First Victory In Thunder Bay
January 28, 2017
Ice Dogs Back On Home Ice For A Three Game Set
January 28, 2017
Another Shootout for Eagles Boys
January 28, 2017

Events

DDAS Sunday Lunch Buffet - January 29, 2017 - 12:00pm
Family Sledding Afternoon - January 29, 2017 - 1:00pm
DAARN Annual General Meeting - January 29, 2017 - 2:00pm
Artists, Craftspeople, and Cultural Skills Open House and Forum - January 29, 2017 - 2:00pm
Information Session - January 30, 2017 - 5:30pm

