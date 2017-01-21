Dryden GM Ice Dogs HOME Games

News

Snowmachine Driver Found Safe And Sound
January 21, 2017
OPP In Red Lake Asking For Assistance In Important Case
January 21, 2017
Government Encourages People To File Taxes Early
January 21, 2017
OPP Concerned About Snowmobile Safety After 7 Deaths
January 21, 2017
All Highways Open: OPP
January 21, 2017

Sports

Ice Dogs-North Stars Game Postponed
January 21, 2017
Ice Dogs Score Early And Often In Easy Win Over Miners
January 21, 2017
Sioux Lookout Hockey Weekend Schedule
January 20, 2017
Major Golf Event Coming Back To Thunder Bay For Another Two Years
January 20, 2017
Ice Dogs Return Home For "Rivalry Weekend"
January 20, 2017

Events

Wabigoon Seniors Dinner and Dance - January 21, 2017 - 4:00pm
Red Lake Family Entertainment Series "Majinx" - January 21, 2017 - 6:30pm
Everything Fitz Family Band Appears in Dryden - January 21, 2017 - 7:30pm
Dryden GM Ice Dogs vs Thunder Bay North Stars - January 21, 2017 - 7:30pm
English River Miners Host Fort Frances Lakers - January 21, 2017 - 7:30pm

Poll

With a new panel now appointed, should the Energy East Pipeline hearings start from scratch?
Yes-The previous round of talks was tainted
26%
No-Continue talks and start moving ahead with project
74%
Total votes: 127